Rowland/30 years

Chris and Gail Rowland of Oil City will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Mr. Rowland and the former Gail White were married Aug. 21, 1991, in Oil City.
The Penn State Master Gardeners program in Venango County is looking for volunteers to help educate the public on sustainability and environmental stewardship.
David and Sandy Gammello celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 30.
PennDOT’s northwest region is urging motorists and residents to help reduce litter along roads by taking preventive actions and assist department employees with clean-up efforts.
CLARION — Clarion University last week announced face masks will be required indoors at the start of the upcoming semester, regardless of vaccination status.
Aug. 19, 1999
Following a very brief meeting Wednesday, Forest County commissioners and the county’s community and economic development director discussed the ongoing updates being made to the county’s GIS maps in preparation for next generation 911.
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its fourth year of Leadership Venango, a leadership training program for community members.
Local author Corey McCullough is sharing the history of Oil City through his most recent book, “Rust on the Allegheny: A Novel by Corey McCullough.”
The Friends of the Oil City Library will hold a used book sale Saturday at the library while the Oil Region Festival of the Book is going on outside the library in the Central Avenue Plaza.
First Presbyterian Church of Clarion will distribute food and other items from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, while supplies last.
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism is giving away copies of the "Sketchbook of Victorian Architecture of the Oil Heritage Region," a publication intended for youths.
Graduates
Aug. 18, 1999
Route 428 has been reopened in Oakland Township, according to a news release from PennDOT.
An historic bridge that was constructed in 1876 has been removed from its original site over Pine Creek on Messerall Road in Oil Creek Township and will be refurbished for use in the new Pymatuning State Park trail project.
Clarion Garden Club - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Evermoore's in New Bethlehem on August 10.
Scholarships
97TH BIRTHDAY -Corinne Stewart Heckler, originally from Rimersburg, will turn 97 Tuesday, Aug. 24. Cards may be sent to her in care of Sugar Creek Station at 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin.
WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16th District, issued the following statement on President Joe Biden's address to the nation in regard to Afghanistan.
The rise in the area's number of COVID-19 cases recently prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to categorize both Venango and Clarion counties as having a "substantial" transmission rate, which means there are 50 to 100 cases for every 100,000 people in the county.
Masking requirements, cyber options and personnel assignment approvals will be sought at next week's Valley Grove School Board meeting ahead of the start of a new school year.
The Oil City Fire Department is now accepting donations for its annual Coats for Kids drive.
Franklin Area School District has undergone several upgrades over the summer in preparation for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
Sandycreek Township's newest supervisor said she looks to give back to the community.
Even though the 1930s brought some hard times as the Great Depression took hold, all the normal milestones that people mark their lives by still continued, including high school graduations.
Oil City School Board members were briefed Monday by district Superintendent Lynda Weller about several matters related to the upcoming school year.
When the Great Depression began late in 1929, no one imagined it would last about a decade.
Clarion University's TRIO Talent Search has been awarded a five-year grant through the U.S. Department of Education.
As the Venango County Fair wound down for another year, as animals were loaded up to head home and friends said their goodbyes in the disappearing campground, fair organizers took stock and thought about next summer.
Edward and Patricia Shontz Jr. of Oil City will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
A buzz in downtown Franklin drew a crowd on Saturday as a swarm of bees took shelter on a tree along Liberty Street.
