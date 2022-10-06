Forest County commissioners on Wednesday approved the sale of a former gas station at 101 Cherry St. in Marienville to the county’s Industrial Development Authority for $1 “in an effort to allow remediation of the property.”
The tanks at the former gas station site have been removed but there is still the potential the site may need further remediation, commissioner Bob Snyder said.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the region had a mixture of increase and decline in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, and three counties in the region each reported one death.
Second Presbyterian Church of Oil City is celebrating its 150-year anniversary this year with several events, including a catered dinner and historical program planned Saturday, Oct. 15, at the church.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region reported a decline in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day period, but every county in the region, with the exception of Forest, reported at least one death.