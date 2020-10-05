The Salvation Army is taking applications for its Project Bundle Up and Christmas assistance programs.
Project Bundle Up provides new winter outerwear for children ages 18 and younger and for senior citizens age 65 and older.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Salvation Army is taking applications for its Project Bundle Up and Christmas assistance programs.
Project Bundle Up provides new winter outerwear for children ages 18 and younger and for senior citizens age 65 and older.