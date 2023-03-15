Master Gardeners of Venango County

Penn State Extension Master Gardeners Barbara Doyle and Melissa Dolecki show Sandycreek Elementary School first-grade students tools they can read on product labels to protect themselves from toxins and poisons in homes. Fifty students from the classrooms of Lori Hugar, Megan Hiles and Terri Sunders participated in the discussion.

 Contributed photo

Barbara Doyle and Melissa Dolecki, who are Venango County Master Gardeners with the Penn State Extension program, visited 50 first-grade students at Sandycreek Elementary School last week.

The women talked about the dangers of poisons in homes and management of pests.

