Penn State Extension Master Gardeners Barbara Doyle and Melissa Dolecki show Sandycreek Elementary School first-grade students tools they can read on product labels to protect themselves from toxins and poisons in homes. Fifty students from the classrooms of Lori Hugar, Megan Hiles and Terri Sunders participated in the discussion.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly co-introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation that would incentivize healthy living and physical activity by allowing people to use a portion of money saved in their pre-tax health savings account and flexible spending account toward qualified sports and f…
Jonathan Davis, 27, of Oil City, is facing charges of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault in connection with an incident Sunday at a Harold Street residence in Oil City.
The Redbank Valley High School Reunion Steering Committee is continuing to work on providing a variety of activities, entertainment and food for “The Event of the Year: The Reunion of a Lifetime” on Saturday, July 8, at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.