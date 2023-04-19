Beekeeper Nancy Storm told Sandycreek Elementary School students how much she enjoys her hobby and how worthwhile her efforts are. Her grandson, Sam Storm, a Sandycreek student, is pictured with her, and he helps his grandmother with her endeavors.
Local beekeeper Nancy Storm described her hobby to Sandycreek Elementary School students in the homerooms of teachers Jill Hovis and Lori Hugar.
Storm, who has been a beekeeper for five years, said the work is exciting and rewarding. She added that a good crop of honey can be developed and healthy hives can be maintained to keep bees thriving and deter extinction.
Cook Forest State Park will journey through various historical eras of the U.S. — French and Indian War, Colonial, Civil War, World War I and World War II — during its Living History Weekend from May 26 to 28.
Titusville Summer Theater will hold auditions for its production of “The Sound of Music” at the Rocsato Conservatory of Music at Hillhurst, 701 North Perry St. in Titusville, from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
In conjunction with this week’s observance of Work Zone Safety Awareness Week, PennDOT District 1 officials in the state’s northwest region highlighted construction projects anticipated to start or continue this year during a media event Tuesday.
Looking to help local manufacturers recruit from within, Keystone Community Education Council (KCEC) has created a new building maintenance repairer apprenticeship program for people working full time in the manufacturing field.
Several West Forest High School students in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) program won awards in the STAR Event competition at the Pennsylvania FCCLA State Leadership Conference.