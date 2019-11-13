Sandycreek students learn about veterans

Randy Stachelrodt, who served four years in the Navy and 25 years with the Pennsylvania National Guard, presented a PowerPoint demonstration to Sandycreek Elementary School students on Veterans Day. He discussed all the branches of the military and answered questions about veterans and Veterans Day. "The people in the military do what they do to protect you and your future," Stachelrodt told the students. "You can thank them by being a good person. Help each other out. Be kind to each other. Try to make our world better than it is." (Contributed photo)