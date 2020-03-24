School food programs in full force

Valley Grove School District teacher Jess Vogan volunteers with several other teachers and staff to hand out free bagged breakfasts and lunches Monday at Rocky Grove High School to anyone under 18 who needs the meals. The district started its food program Monday and provided more than 200 meals that were available for pick up or were delivered to more than 50 homes by volunteers. Franklin School District also added more meal pick-up options Monday with locations at Victory and Sandycreek elementary schools in addition to Central Elementary. Franklin has also been distributing to families that don't have transportation. (By Richard Sayer)