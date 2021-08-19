CLARION — Clarion University last week announced face masks will be required indoors at the start of the upcoming semester, regardless of vaccination status.

According to an Aug. 12 announcement on the university’s website, masks are now mandatory in all classrooms and academic buildings, office buildings, performance spaces and common areas inside residence halls.

Master Gardeners seek volunteers

  • From staff reports

The Penn State Master Gardeners program in Venango County is looking for volunteers to help educate the public on sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Forest leaders discuss updates to GIS maps

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Following a very brief meeting Wednesday, Forest County commissioners and the county’s community and economic development director discussed the ongoing updates being made to the county’s GIS maps in preparation for next generation 911.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Clarion Garden Club - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Evermoore's in New Bethlehem on August 10.

About People

  • From staff reports

97TH BIRTHDAY -Corinne Stewart Heckler, originally from Rimersburg, will turn 97 Tuesday, Aug. 24. Cards may be sent to her in care of Sugar Creek Station at 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin.

Snapshot of recent cases

  • From staff reports

The rise in the area's number of COVID-19 cases recently prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to categorize both Venango and Clarion counties as having a "substantial" transmission rate, which means there are 50 to 100 cases for every 100,000 people in the county.

'It was a wonderful fair'

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

As the Venango County Fair wound down for another year, as animals were loaded up to head home and friends said their goodbyes in the disappearing campground, fair organizers took stock and thought about next summer.