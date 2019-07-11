School Registrations

Area school districts have announced times for parents to register their children for the coming school term.
A-C Valley School District
New student registration for the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District will be held in August at the high school.
Appointments can be made for a time between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 13-14.
These registration dates are for all grades K-12.
To enter kindergarten, a child must be 5 years old before July 1.
Parents must provide their child's immunization records, birth certificate and proof of residence in the A-C Valley School District at the time of registration.
Appointments may be arranged by calling (724) 659-4661.
Valley Grove
Students new to the Valley Grove School District can be registered for the coming school term from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Aug. 13-15, and again Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 19-20.
To register a child for school, parents must provide a birth certificate for their child as well as immunization records and proof of residency.
Appointments may be made by calling 432-3861.