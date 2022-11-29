Schubert Club to host Christmas concert

The Schubert Musical and Literary Club will host its annual “Sounds of the Season” Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in the sanctuary of Grace United Methodist Church at 100 Central Ave. in Oil City.
Performers include organists Sue Ogden, Nancy Davis, Janice Grunenwald, Joseph Emanuele and Stephen Winslow.
