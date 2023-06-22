Scrabble-themed poker run set for August

The Greenville Salvation Army will combine a motorcycle poker run with a well-known board game for its inaugural Scrabble Bike Run & Car Crawl fundraiser, which includes a stop in the Franklin area, on Aug. 19.
Along the route, which will run through Mercer, Venango and Crawford counties, riders and drivers will pick up Scrabble puzzle pieces at five stops. Participants with the top-three Scrabble word scores will be eligible to win prizes.
MARIENVILLE — SCI Forest Superintendent Randy Irwin said a full-scale exercise has been scheduled for today that will simulate a major emergency at the prison, which will be locked down and operating under emergency procedures.
A registration clinic for anyone who wants to become a Special Olympics athlete, volunteer, coach or unified partner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Franklin Elks Club on Buffalo Street.
Songwriter, singer and multi-instrumentalist David Mayfield will return to the Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts’ Lincoln Hall in Foxburg with his award-winning band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization and the Al-Anon Family Group Pennsylvania District 28 have provided the following information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.