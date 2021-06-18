Sean Carey to perform in Pipeline Alley concert

Local musician Sean Carey will be the featured performer Wednesday at the Pipeline Alley concert, which is part of the Oil City Arts Council's summer concert series.
The concert is set for 7 to 9 p.m.
Updated: June 18, 2021 @ 6:27 am
