SCHOLARSHIPS — Mia Gourley, a 2022 graduate of Redbank Valley High School, and Darcie Maul, a 2022 graduate of West Forest High School, were each awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Clarion Hospital Foundation to pursue their education through the nursing program at Penn West Clarion (form…
RECOGNIZED — Edward Jones Financial advisor Jon Williams, of Clarion, was named to the Forbes Next-Gen Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for 2022 by Forbes and SHOOK Research, ranking No. 34 in Pennsylvania. The list is composed of 1,000 financial advisors nationwide, all under age 40 with at le…
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has scheduled line painting for next week in Forest County, between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., weather permitting, which is expected to take place on various roadways.
The Redbank Valley Historical Society will host a presentation of one-room and two-room schoolhouses of the past at their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the History Center at the corner of Broad and Lafayette Streets in New Bethlehem.
APPOINTED — Dr. Stephanie Fiely, who has served in many administrative roles at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville for more than 20 years, has been appointed executive director of Pitt-Titusville’s Education and Training Hub. Fiely served as the hub’s assistant executive director sin…
CLARION —Representatives from the Clarion community and Penn Highlands Healthcare participated in a ribbon-cutting at the Clarion Community Medical Building on Wednesday. The new center is located on Holiday Inn Road, Route 68.