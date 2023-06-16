Security cameras have been installed at the Franklin wastewater treatment plant on Elk Street, and more are being planned for installation at the 9th Street water treatment plant, the Franklin General Authority heard at the panel’s meeting this week.
“We’re looking at putting in four there,” said Michael Gorman, the city’s tech resources coordinator. “We’ll have a quote pretty soon for the camera system there, probably by next meeting.”
Historians Cecelia “Cece” Otto and Jennifer Sopko will talk about how amusement parks became vital to community life in the 19th and 20th centuries during a program at 7 p.m. Friday at the Venango Museum.
Penn State University Master Gardener Susan Courson and Maxine Sullivan, who attended Johnson and Wales Culinary School, will present a program at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Scrubgrass Grange about growing herbs and some ideas to use the herbs for home cooking.
The Venango County housing rehabilitation program has received a boost as the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency announced the awarding of a $400,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement fund.
CLARION — The 911 surcharge on telephones in Pennsylvania could be going up, and Clarion County adopted a resolution urging the state General Assembly to reauthorize legislation for those specific surcharges that support the NG911 systems across the state.
CHAIRPERSON — Colleen Stuart, CEO of the Venango Training & Development Center Inc., has been elected chairperson of the Rehabilitation Community Provider Association (RCPA) board of directors beginning July 1. The association advocates for those in need, works to advance effective state…