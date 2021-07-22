The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Mary Berlin of Seneca. The article was submitted by Beth Heller.

If you run into Mary Berlin around town and ask her what her secret is to staying so active at her age, she might tell you that it's keeping your mind and body agile.

Community News

Routine business handled in Forest

  • From staff reports

Forest County commissioners on Wednesday approved a resolution that each municipality in the county may request up to $1,500 in county aid to be used to purchase salt and anti-skid.

+2
Parker's Landing marker unveiled
Community News

Parker's Landing marker unveiled

  • From staff reports

PARKER - A Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission marker that notes the Parker's Landing Petroglyphs are under waters of the Allegheny River for much of the year was unveiled Saturday.

Community News

Getting It Right

  • From staff reports

The Music on the Square event in Oil City featuring Max Schang's Trio of Blues is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in Town Square.

Community News

Admissions team to visit campuses

  • From staff reports

CLARION - The admissions teams from Clarion, Edinboro and California universities will embark today on a three-day trip, beginning today, to spend one day on each campus.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Clarion Garden Club - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met last week at Evermoore's in New Bethlehem.

Community News

Police will focus on Move Over violations

  • From staff reports

Troop E of the Pennsylvania State Police, which includes Franklin state police, has joined state police from five other states in focusing on violations of the Move Over Law starting Sunday and continuing until July 24.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held July 12, with 11 members weighing in.

Community News

Catholic bishops reinstate obligation to attend Mass

  • From staff reports

The Catholic bishops of Pennsylvania have issued a joint statement indicating that the dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass, which went into effect in March 2020 - just as the pandemic significantly impacted all facets of life in the United States - will soon be lifted.