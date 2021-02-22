Senior box food program seeks new participants

ERIE - Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania is seeking at least 140 new individuals to register and receive a free senior box of food each month. The program provides food once a month to supplement a recipient's current grocery needs.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has created an extraordinary amount of burden for our most vulnerable populations," Second Harvest CEO Karen S. Seggi said in a news release.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Barry Cressman and Frank Lounger, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.
HARRISBURG - Facing growing demands on its highways, PennDOT on Thursday named nine bridges on six interstates that need upgrades and said it will consider tolling on the bridges to help generate the cash.
Venango County Regional Planning Commission official Hilary Buchanan told those in attendance at Tuesday's commission meeting about a potential source of funding for safety studies, feasibility studies and plans.