CLARION - An expo designed to inform senior citizens about a variety of services available to them will be held Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Clarion Mall.
Exhibitors from more than 50 organizations, agencies and businesses will be on hand at the Nifty Sixty Expo. People will have the opportunity to ask questions about eligibility for both nonprofit and government programs.
Exhibitors specialize in health care, exercise and nutrition, personal and financial safety, insurance, financial planning, hunting and fishing activities, and savings programs.
There is no cost to attend and a free lunch will be served at noon.