PROMOTED — Stacey Ross has been promoted to assistant director of the United Way of the Titusville Region. She joined the agency in August 2019 and will take over as the executive director when Terri Ann Wig retires from that post in May. Ross completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in…
The following students at Keystone Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
Sarah Hughes of Emlenton has been awarded with the Pittsburgh Technical College Richard S. Caliguiri Award from the PTC School of Information Systems and Technology, given to the top students in a graduating class.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Barb Bickel and Jackie Stone, third.
You can still donate blood, in most instances, after having a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the American Red Cross.
Dr. Thomas J. Miller of Ankle and Foot Associates of Clarion and Brookville has retired.
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 13,135 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 4,171 tests at the hospital. A total of 1,400 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 26 COVID-19 in-patients.
All In Campus Democracy Challenge recently presented the 2021 Best Action Plan Award to Clarion University during the State Voting Challenges Awards ceremony.
Venango County commissioners on Tuesday allocated $250,000 in 2022 liquid fuels funds to various municipalities.
Keystone Class of 1961
Venango Region Catholic School is working on building its scholarship fund by expanding its participation in the Educational Improvement Tax Credit program.
Write-in votes decided a few Venango County races in last week’s general election, according to unofficial results.
The Oil City Fire Department distributed about 600 coats for children in need to all the school districts in Venango County through the department’s Coats for Kids program.
Nov. 11, 1999
Sugarcreek Borough’s tentative 2022 budget, which was approved last week by borough council, is now being advertised until next month’s vote for final passage.
Sugarcreek Borough police, in conjunction with Community Services of Venango County, will conduct its annual fill-a-car food drive from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Walmart in Seneca.
Robert Reed, the Pennsylvania Executive Deputy Attorney General for Special Initiatives, will be addressing the issue of trauma and substance use.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has remained nearly flat from the previous seven-day period.
HARRISBURG — State Rep. R. Lee James announced his bill, which would add a member of the Coal Refuse Energy and Reclamation industry to the Mining Reclamation and Advisory Board, passed the House of Representatives.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission bear check station that was to be operated in Forest County during the four-day firearms bear season from Nov. 20-23 is changing locations.
• Larry and Kathy LaVan of Oil City will celebrate their wedding anniversary Monday.
Oil City Area School District announced Tuesday that the high school and middle school will teach remotely today and Thursday.
CLARION — The quantity of write-in votes in last week’s general election has delayed the final results in Clarion County.
Oil City Class of 1963
Schubert Club — The Schubert Musical and Literary Club met at 7 p.m. Monday at the Belles Lettres Clubhouse to celebrate American Music Month.
Nov. 10, 1999
An additional $3,000 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $29,779.
UPMC has announced that effective Jan. 1, former UPMC Northwest President David Gibbons will become senior vice president, Health Services Division, and market president for Northwest Pennsylvania and New York and North Central Pennsylvania.
Franklin Area Junior/Senior High School won first place in the senior division of the propaganda tournament at Slippery Rock University on Nov. 3.
PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline throughout the tri-county area is above the western Pennsylvania average of $3.58, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus spokesperson Jason Gottesman made the following statement on Monday in response to the Wolf administration's announcement that it will be lifting the K-12 mask mandate on Jan. 17.
The Exit 60–Shippenville eastbound on and off ramps on Interstate 80 in Clarion County will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
A new television show that has been airing over the last week and a half on the A&E network is taking another look at the Shauna Howe kidnapping and murder case.
Franklin City Council on Monday approved a conditional use request for the property at 416 Elk St.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expecting a severe flu season this year, and that could have a negative impact on the nation’s already-struggling blood supply.
APPOINTED — John Hynes, an Oil City native, has been named senior vice president of strategic initiatives and administration for Pennsylvania Western University, the new institution being formed through the integration of Clarion, Edinboro and California universities. Hynes currently is vice…
The following students were named to the Cranberry Junior-Senior High School honors list for the first marking period:
