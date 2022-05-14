Several graduate from Small Business Jump Start program

Several local entrepreneurs graduated from the Small Business Jump Start program. Shown with the class instructor Gary Svetz (back left) are (front, from left): Ashley Sheffer, Hanna Gamble, Michele Tucker, Rebekah Eakin, Ashley Nichols, Carissa Stanko; and (back): Darin Baker, Sandy Martin, Stephen Martin, Stacey Young, Jess Carroll, David Carroll and Gary Sabatini.

After 18 years and more than 700 graduates, the Small Business Jump Start program held a graduation ceremony May 5 for several local people who completed the program.

“It started here in Franklin and has spread to Meadville and Corry,” said Gary Svetz, instructor for the SBJS program.

Community News

ORA receives $500,000 grant

The state Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that the Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism was selected as a 2022 Brownfields recipient for a $500,000 assessment grant.

Sandycreek students lend their hands to mural project
Community News

Sandycreek students lend their hands to mural project

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Franklin High School art teacher Rachelle Surrena’s eighth-period class took a field trip Wednesday afternoon to Sandycreek Elementary School to help Kelley Bilotto’s young art students sign their names on the mural that is going up at the Barrow-Civic Theatre.

Events Hub
Community News

Events Hub

More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.

Community News

Club Notes

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Laura Flick and Maryanne Richardson, third.

About People
Community News

About People

HIRED — Dr. Jennifer Bauer has accepted a position at the Seneca Veterinary Clinic. Bauer, a 2014 graduate of North Clarion High School, was born and raised in Tionesta and attended Slippery Rock University, where she studied biology and chemistry. While at Slippery Rock, she founded and ser…

Komatsu Power Fluid Challenge wraps up
Community News

Komatsu Power Fluid Challenge wraps up

  • By BRAD LENA Staff writer

Teams of seventh and eighth-grade students from eight area school districts gathered Tuesday at the Rocky Grove fire hall to compete in the Power Fluid Challenge hosted by Komatsu Mining Corp. of Franklin.

Community News

About People

100TH BIRTHDAY — Elinor Harwick, a former Reno resident, will celebrate her 100th birthday Friday, June 3. She has two children, Craig Harwick of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, and Kathy Burger of Athens, Tennessee, with whom she makes her home. She also has four grandchildren and five great…