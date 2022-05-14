Several graduate from Small Business Jump Start program

Several local entrepreneurs graduated from the Small Business Jump Start program. Shown with the class instructor Gary Svetz (back left) are (front, from left): Ashley Sheffer, Hanna Gamble, Michele Tucker, Rebekah Eakin, Ashley Nichols, Carissa Stanko; and (back): Darin Baker, Sandy Martin, Stephen Martin, Stacey Young, Jess Carroll, David Carroll and Gary Sabatini.
Franklin High School art teacher Rachelle Surrena’s eighth-period class took a field trip Wednesday afternoon to Sandycreek Elementary School to help Kelley Bilotto’s young art students sign their names on the mural that is going up at the Barrow-Civic Theatre.
Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts presents an evening of theater organ favorites and silent movie, “The Freshman,” with organist Clark Wilson at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall.
The Main Street Market in Polk Borough and its owners, Jim and Cathe Miller, were honored Thursday as the Business of the Year by the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce during an event that marked the chamber’s 109th anniversary.
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Laura Flick and Maryanne Richardson, third.
HIRED — Dr. Jennifer Bauer has accepted a position at the Seneca Veterinary Clinic. Bauer, a 2014 graduate of North Clarion High School, was born and raised in Tionesta and attended Slippery Rock University, where she studied biology and chemistry. While at Slippery Rock, she founded and ser…
Teams of seventh and eighth-grade students from eight area school districts gathered Tuesday at the Rocky Grove fire hall to compete in the Power Fluid Challenge hosted by Komatsu Mining Corp. of Franklin.
100TH BIRTHDAY — Elinor Harwick, a former Reno resident, will celebrate her 100th birthday Friday, June 3. She has two children, Craig Harwick of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, and Kathy Burger of Athens, Tennessee, with whom she makes her home. She also has four grandchildren and five great…
Applications are now being accepted for the Rotary Youth Exchange program that offers students in western Pennsylvania the opportunity to study and live in another country during the 2023-24 school year.