Venango County Human Services awards recipients and honored guests who attended Wednesday's dinner included (from left) Elyane Buchholz, Laurie Shouey, Ray Shouey, Kim Woods and Donna Kalamajka. Woods received a lifetime achievement award for her many years of service to the county, including her final three years as the county's human services administrator before her retirement last year. (By Kara O'Neil)
More Venango County Human Services awards recipients who were recognized Wednesday included (from left) Nancy Heim, Stan Benvin and Paul Ceprish. (By Kara O'Neil)
Several people were honored Wednesday as the Venango County Human Services department held its awards dinner at Forever Farm in Franklin.
Kim Woods, who retired last year as the county's human services administrator, was recognized with a lifetime achievement award for her nearly 30 years of service with the county. She had been the human services administrator for three years until her retirement in April 2020.
CLARION - Clarion University students won't see increases in several areas of expenses after the university and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education took action to keep costs flat, according to a university news release.
CLARION - Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, president of the Clarion, Edinboro and California union of the State System's integration plan, said the transition team will work on a variety of issues during the public comment period of the plan.
BIRTHDAYS - Sugar Creek Station residents who will celebrate birthdays in May include Sheila McConnell, May 5; Dennis Heffernan, May 9; Irene Hetzler and Ken Snyder, May 10; Deanne "Mike" Semprevivo, May 16; Joyce Richey, May 22; Gloria Donnelly, May 26; Lanny Pollard, May 28; and Andrea Ric…
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,045 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 11,043 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,099 tests were positive for the virus.
HARRISBURG -State Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam announced the department has updated its mask guidance to reflect the announcement made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The state's new Move Over Law took effect Tuesday, and PennDOT is reminding motorists the law requires drivers approaching an emergency response area to move away from the area and lower their speed or face fines up to $2,000.
HARRISBURG - The state Senate on Tuesday approved legislation to stop the proposed plan to toll bridges on Pennsylvania's interstate system, according to a news release from state Sen. Scott Hutchinson.