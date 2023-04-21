Venango County Human Services awards

Heather Faunce, Tommy Cox, John Shandor and Ted Richards (back row, from left) and Hope Faunce, Tyla Cox, Jackie Cokain and Angela Proper (front from left) received awards Wednesday at the annual Venango County Human Services dinner. Richards accepted an award that was presented posthumously to his father, Martin Richards, and Shandor received an award on behalf of the Franklin Giant Eagle.

 By Helen Fielding

Several people were honored Wednesday night at the annual Venango County Human Services awards dinner at Wanango Country Club in Reno.

Martin Richards, who had served as executive director of the Regional Counseling Center, received a lifetime achievement award posthumously. Richards passed away on New Year’s Day.

PennDOT highlights local highway projects this year
  • From staff reports

In conjunction with this week’s observance of Work Zone Safety Awareness Week, PennDOT District 1 officials in the state’s northwest region highlighted construction projects anticipated to start or continue this year during a media event Tuesday.

ATV-UTV safety course set in Marienville

  • From staff reports

The Forest County ATV Club will sponsor an all-terrain vehicle/utility task vehicle safety course at the MACA Building at 149 MACA Drive in Marienville from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6.