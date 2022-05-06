Several people were honored Wednesday evening at the annual Venango County Human Services dinner at Forever Farms in Franklin.

The honorees included Oliver J. Lobaugh, who retired last month as Venango County president judge; and Mary Jeanne Gavin, who was recognized posthumously for her work for 20 years at Community Services of Venango County until she passed away in November.

Kara O'Neil, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald

Community News

Club Notes

Oil City Garden Club — The Oil City Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the First Presbyterian Church on Bissell Avenue, upstairs in the library.

Community News

More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.

Community News

Club Notes

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Laura Flick, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman and Barry Cressman and Barb Crudo, tied for second; and Mary Emanuele and Maryanne Richardson, third.

Community News

About People

HONORED — Wendell Schwab of Venus has been named grand marshal of the 2022 Mayfest parade. Schwab was born in 1930 and has lived his entire life on the family farm in Venus. A graduate of Shippenville High School, he served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. He and his wife Dottie ar…

Community News

ORAS to host in-person public night

  • From staff reports

The Oil Region Astronomical Society will host an in-person public night from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the ORAS Learning Center located about 1,500 feet north of Camp Coffman on Camp Coffman Road.