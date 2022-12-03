Several streets will be closed in downtown Oil City today during the Oil City Main Street Program’s annual Jingle Bell 5K Run/Walk.
The race will begin at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Seneca and Sycamore streets (at Town Square), proceed across Veterans Bridge, turn right onto Route 62/Front Street, continue along Front Street to the Marina and continue on part of the bike trail, and back along the same route.
COMPLETES TRAINING — Lola Smith of Titusville completed the Pennsylvania Forest Stewards Volunteer Program’s training after participating in a four-day workshop on forest stewardship at Camp Krislund in Centre County. Smith also completed more than 24 hours of classroom and field training in…
100TH BIRTHDAY — A card shower for Virginia Smith of Franklin will be held Dec. 6 in honor of her 100th birthday. Cards may be mailed to Virginia Smith, c/o The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Room 202, Franklin, 16323.
The Schubert Musical and Literary Club will host its annual “Sounds of the Season” Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in the sanctuary of Grace United Methodist Church at 100 Central Ave. in Oil City.