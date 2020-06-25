HARRISBURG - Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed suit today with 18 other attorneys general to stop U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos from eliminating what they call protections for students considering enrollment in for-profit colleges and vocational schools.
According to a news release from Shapiro's office, for-profit and vocational colleges engaged in fraudulent and abusive practices, including deceptive marketing, to persuade students to enroll in "useless" academic and training programs.