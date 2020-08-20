HARRISBURG - State Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Wednesday announced his office has stopped Northwest Bank from engaging in aggressive collection practices on car loans.
"Northwest Bank has a right to pursue legal action when borrowers don't pay back their loans," Shapiro said in a news release. "But when they threaten borrowers with legal action they never intend to pursue or purposefully file lawsuits in counties some distance away from the borrower, they are manipulating the system for their own benefit.