Venango County Suicide Task Force will hold its annual "Shine a Light on Suicide" 5K walk/run on Saturday, June 20.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Two Mile Run County Park.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Venango County Suicide Task Force will hold its annual "Shine a Light on Suicide" 5K walk/run on Saturday, June 20.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Two Mile Run County Park.