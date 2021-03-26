Shoe store to open in Cranberry

- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Planned roadwork was outlined at Thursday's Cranberry Township supervisors meeting.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Forest counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County. In addition, the state surpassed 1 million total cases.
Since the federal tax season has been extended, the Senior Volunteer Program of Venango County, in conjunction with the AARP Tax-Aide Program, will take appointments again for free tax preparation services.
March 26, 1999
Master Gardeners - The Venango County chapter of the Penn State Master Gardeners is observing National Poison Prevention Week this week.
St. Stephen School
Erie Catholic Diocese leaders have put together a video message expressing their "deep gratitude for the significant efforts Catholic school personnel have made in response to the many challenges of the past year."
Sugarcreek tax collector
The United Way of Venango County announced Wednesday at its annual celebration that it raised $704,819 of total giving in its recent campaign.
Easter Bunny Lane
Bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, first; Burdell Sherman and Jackie Stone, second; and Jane and Jim Reynolds, third.
March 25, 1999
Noah Taylor, a junior trumpet player at Franklin High School, has been accepted to perform with the 2021 Pennsylvania Music Educators Association All-State Band.
CLARION - Clarion Hospital chief nursing officer Leslie Walters said Wednesday that the hospital had administered about 17,000 COVID-19 vaccinations prior to the beginning of this week.
The American Rescue Plan could pump millions of dollars into tri-county area municipalities.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced nine cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
KNOX - The Keystone School Board recently approved a five-year labor pact with its teachers, finalizing contract talks that began more than a year ago.
Here's a look at what is planned for Oil City School District's major renovation projects over the next two summers at Hasson Heights Elementary School and the middle school and high school:
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
A job and education fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, at the Clarion Mall. For more information, including registration fee, call the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry at 814-226-9161.
Oil City School Board members heard a report Monday about the autism support classroom at Smedley Street Elementary School.
JOINS COMPANY - Klapec Trucking Co., of Reno, announced Knox resident Erin Norton has joined the company as part of its administrative team. Norton, who has experience in the field of accounting and management, earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from Slippery Rock Universit…
The Warren and Forest Counties Economic Opportunity Council announced the availability of funds to assist Forest County residents at risk of eviction or loss of utility service.
Venango Tea Party
March 23, 1999
The parents of Darren Buckholtz and Jennifer Schriefer have announced the couple's engagement and forthcoming marriage.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced three new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Forest and Venango counties.
Senior students at Cranberry Area High School will have a bit of "normalcy" before they graduate.
The Clarion Free Library opened its doors Monday for people to go inside and browse for books.
Zonta - Members of the Oil City-Franklin Zonta Club are selling rose bushes in a fundraiser to benefit local charities.
Man seeks re-election as Oakland Township supervisor
BUTLER - The Butler VA Health Care System will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while vaccine supplies last, at the Hickory VFW Post 6166, 4586 E. State St.
Work will begin soon to rehabilitate a 60-year-old bridge that carries North Perry Street over Thompson Run in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County.
An $8.8 million resurfacing project on more than six miles of Interstate 80 in Clinton and Irwin townships is scheduled to start soon.
The newspaper is getting ready to publish its annual Save, Serve & Protect section, which highlights the work of local police, fire and emergency services agencies.
Regional dog wardens will canvas Clarion County in April to check for updated dog and rabies licenses, as well as illegal kennels.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
