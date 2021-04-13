Galaxy Federal Credit Union at 1313 Liberty St. in Franklin will hold its 14th annual shred event next week.
The event, which offers free shredding of personal and confidential documents, is open to the public.
April 13, 1999
Former area residents James and Virginia Blum of Greer, South Carolina, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
Christian Life Academy in Seneca will hold its annual spring open house featuring an art exhibit and presentations from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday.
The following students at Christian Life Academy were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Oil City TOPS - Seven TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
The Junior Schubert Club of Oil City concluded its 108th season with a performance program Friday at the Belles Lettres Clubhouse in Oil City.
The following students at Keystone Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Speth seeks reelection to Sugarcreek post
Blood drive
The southbound lanes of Route 8 are closed in Venango County from the intersection with Polk Cutoff in Sandycreek Township to the intersection with Old Route 8 in Irwin Township.
Fourth- and fifth-grade students at Oil City and Cranberry elementary schools participated in a STEM Design Challenge hosted by the Riverview Intermediate Unit 6.
MEADVILLE - Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for its new senior housing project in Meadville.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced the tri-county area reported 95 new cases over the past week.
There were a couple of common sentiments shared among attendees at Oil City's 150th anniversary celebration at Justus Park on Sunday - a strong sense of community and an appreciation of where the city has been in its rich history and the possibilities moving forward.
April 12, 1999
"We know that Christ, being raised from the dead, will never die again; death no longer has dominion over him. The death he died, he died to sin, once for all; but the life he lives, he lives to God. So you also must consider yourselves dead to sin and alive to God in Christ Jesus." - Romans 6:9-11
April 10, 1999
Franklin's water and fire departments will flush fire hydrants in the Franklin and Rocky Grove areas next week.
City workers in Franklin and Oil City will sweep streets in the following areas next week:
Coffee Breaks to resume
Woman seeks seat on OC Council
The Venango County eAcademy is open to high school seniors in the Oil City, Franklin, Valley Grove, Cranberry, Forest, Titusville and Penncrest school districts.
Cranberry Area School District is conducting a survey to help determine the number of kindergarten students who will be enrolled for the 2021-2022 school year.
Franklin Cemetery Co. will hold its annual meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, on the grounds at the Franklin Cemetery chapel.
The community garden at First Presbyterian Church in Oil City has boxes available for planting.
The Oil City 150 celebration will be held in Justus Park, rain or shine, at 1 p.m. Sunday.
On Friday, the UPMC Northwest vaccination clinic at the Cranberry Mall opened as the regional clinic to serve people from 10 counties in northwestern Pennsylvania.
ORAS series
Even as administrators and pastors in the Diocese of Erie follow the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control to maintain significant protocols, the Most Rev. Bishop Lawrence T. Persico, bishop of Erie, is looking to the future. In recent weeks, he has asked Deacon Steve Washek, exe…
SHIPPENVILLE - After a two-year absence, the licensed practical nursing program will return to the campus of the Clarion County Career Center.
Ballot questions will be topic of meeting
CARD SHOWER - Bonnie B. Ellis will be turning 76 on April 22. Cards can be sent to 908 Innis St., Oil City.
April 9, 1999
Monday is the deadline for local police, fire and emergency services agencies to submit information for the newspapers annual Save, Serve & Protect section.
Plans are in the works for a Memorial Day parade in Franklin and organizers are looking for groups to participate.
BROOKVILLE - National Rifle Association instructor Mike McQuown understands why gun control is a topic of conversation, especially since President Joe Biden has issued an executive order that tightens some gun controls, including that on ghost guns.
Cranberry Township supervisors approved the purchase of an additional utility truck during their meeting on Thursday.
