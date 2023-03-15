Oil City High School students Hannah Krug (Fiona) and Spencer Greene (Shrek) are among the featured performers in the “Shrek The Musical” production that will run from Thursday through Saturday in the high school auditorium.
Oil City High School will present its 49th annual musical production, “Shrek the Musical”, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the high school auditorium.
“Shrek the Musical” is described as being a one-of-a-kind, hilarious fairytale in which curses are reversed, monsters get the girls, donkeys and dragons find love and princesses are beautiful in all shapes and sizes.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly co-introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation that would incentivize healthy living and physical activity by allowing people to use a portion of money saved in their pre-tax health savings account and flexible spending account toward qualified sports and f…
Jonathan Davis, 27, of Oil City, is facing charges of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault in connection with an incident Sunday at a Harold Street residence in Oil City.
The Redbank Valley High School Reunion Steering Committee is continuing to work on providing a variety of activities, entertainment and food for “The Event of the Year: The Reunion of a Lifetime” on Saturday, July 8, at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.