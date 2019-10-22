Silver Cornet rehearsals for concert will start

The Franklin Silver Cornet Band will begin rehearsals Monday for its annual Pops concert.
Rehearsals will take place from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Franklin City Hall band room. They will be held each Monday through Thanksgiving week.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Franklin Silver Cornet Band will begin rehearsals Monday for its annual Pops concert.
Rehearsals will take place from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Franklin City Hall band room. They will be held each Monday through Thanksgiving week.