WARREN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced the release of silver flies, a new biological control on the Allegheny National Forest, to help combat the non-native, invasive hemlock woolly adelgid.

Hemlock woolly adelgid is an invasive forest insect native to Japan and the Pacific Northwest. The adelgid poses a serious threat to eastern hemlock and Carolina hemlock, which are at risk of fatal infestations since they lack natural resistance.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

State agencies propose mitigation land bank

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of State Parks and the Department of Transportation propose to mitigate small transportation project impacts to state park land by creating a land mitigation bank, as follows, according to a news release received…

Community News

State eliminates Medicaid provider enrollment application backlog

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — The Shapiro administration announced it has completely eliminated a backlog of Medicaid provider enrollment and revalidation applications, paving the way for more health care providers to become part of the Medicaid program, according to a Department of Human Service news release.

Community News

Pathways expansion project gets conditional OK

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Venango County Regional Planning Commission unanimously gave conditional approval during a special meeting Wednesday to Pathways Adolescent Center for the construction of a new building on the Pathways property in Oil City.