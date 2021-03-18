Sing-a-long at St. Patrick Church

Children play while people sing traditional Irish folk songs in the background at St. Patrick Church in Franklin. Wednesday's sing-a-long was organized by the St. Patrick parishioners as a way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day amid COVID protocols and also to observe the one-year anniversary of the closure of St. Patrick School. The school was to have closed for good last June, but the March 13, 2020, shutdown of all schools in the state instead brought an abrupt end with no chance to celebrate all the memories made over more than a century. (By A.J. Titley )
Community News

  • From staff reports

Bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.

  • From staff reports

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's Venango County maintenance office has announced waste fill dirt will be available as crews begin springtime activities such as ditching, shoulder cutting, pipe replacement and other operations.

CCEDC opposes I-80 bridge tolls

  • From staff reports

CLARION - The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. has announced its opposition to the proposed bridge toll on the Canoe Creek bridges on Interstate 80.

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Six TOPS and five KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

SALEM TOWNSHIP - The rebuilding of the dam and spillway structures at Kahle Lake in Salem Township will take about four years and will cost about $7.5 million.