This Saturday, Franklin will hold its first-ever Sip & Shop, allowing visitors to carry adult beverages with them while shopping in parts of downtown.

The event, made possible by a limited exemption to the city’s open container law, will take place every Saturday this summer from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Sept. 2, with the exception of June 24 because of the Libertyfest parade.

