Sligo Borough is receiving a $163,968 grant through the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Commonwealth Financing Agency’s multimodal transportation fund.
The funds will be used to replace a pedestrian bridge that is centrally located within the community. The bridge connects Route 58 and the Union Elementary School, Union Council of Governments pool and park, churches, local businesses and residences.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Maryann Richardson, first; Laura Flick and Karen Steele, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman, third.
Crawford County will be featured on PCN’s series titled “Pennsylvania’s Neighborhood” from Dec. 13 to 17, the cable channel announced. The series celebrates the people, places and events that make a community unique.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 16,967 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday, including 14,248 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,208 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 15 COVID-19 in-patients (12 confirmed and three suspected). Six o…