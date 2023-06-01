Slow-moving superload to move through area today

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is advising motorists that starting this morning at 9, a superload being transported from Allegheny County is expected to travel through portions of Indiana, Jefferson, Clarion and Butler counties on its journey to Columbiana, Ohio.
The superload is 136 feet long and weighs 150 tons. The load will travel on Route 22 east to Route 119 north in Indiana County; Route 436 north to Route 36 north to Route 322 west to Interstate 80 west in Jefferson County; and continue on Interstate 80 through Clarion, Butler, Venango and Mercer counties.