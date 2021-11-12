The most recent Small Business Jump Start program graduates are, front row (from left), Rebecca Woods and Dan Baker; and back row, Rich Dickson and Xavier Myers, who are to the right of Venango County Commissioner Mike Dulaney, and Staci Beggs and Amanda Graham, who are to the left of Venango County Commissioner Sam Breene. Absent from the photo is graduate Sara Beach.
The Small Business Jump Start program recently held a graduation ceremony in the Northwest Bank building in Franklin, during which seven aspiring entrepreneurs graduated.
During twice-a-year SBJS classes, conducted by Gary Svetz, participants are taught how to set business goals, develop a business plan, learn financial basics and marketing techniques, and develop sales skills.
Thomas Buck Eubanks, son of Hunter and Katie Bell Eubanks of Mauldin, South Carolina, and grandson of Buck and Shellie Bell of Franklin, and Thomas and Angie Eubanks of Inman, South Carolina, will celebrate his first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday ma…
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will host a virtual public night including a presentation on astrophotography and how to digitally process images of the night sky with Gary Salisbury at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
TIONESTA — Soon to be 81 year-old Mike Hresko has always been a volunteer. He volunteered for the U.S. Air Force, the Shriners and the American Legion. That makes it hard for him to understand where all the volunteers are today.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 16,655 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday, including 14,010 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,078 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has eight confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One of those patients is in…
PROMOTED — Stacey Ross has been promoted to assistant director of the United Way of the Titusville Region. She joined the agency in August 2019 and will take over as the executive director when Terri Ann Wig retires from that post in May. Ross completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in…
Sarah Hughes of Emlenton has been awarded with the Pittsburgh Technical College Richard S. Caliguiri Award from the PTC School of Information Systems and Technology, given to the top students in a graduating class.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Barb Bickel and Jackie Stone, third.
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 13,135 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 4,171 tests at the hospital. A total of 1,400 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 26 COVID-19 in-patients.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has remained nearly flat from the previous seven-day period.
HARRISBURG — State Rep. R. Lee James announced his bill, which would add a member of the Coal Refuse Energy and Reclamation industry to the Mining Reclamation and Advisory Board, passed the House of Representatives.