A job and education fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, at the Clarion Mall. For more information, including registration fee, call the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry at 814-226-9161.
JOINS COMPANY - Klapec Trucking Co., of Reno, announced Knox resident Erin Norton has joined the company as part of its administrative team. Norton, who has experience in the field of accounting and management, earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from Slippery Rock Universit…
BUTLER - The Butler VA Health Care System will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while vaccine supplies last, at the Hickory VFW Post 6166, 4586 E. State St.
GRADUATES - Krysta Carson, executive director of the Venango County Association for the Blind, completed a training program through the Appalachia Nonprofit Resource Center. The intensive coaching initiative, sponsored by the Appalachian Regional Commission and administered by Hargrove Inter…
ART AWARD - Oil City artist George Cooley was selected to be part of the Erie Art Museum's 98th annual Nicole and Harry Martin Spring Show. Cooley also received a Juror's Award for his work at the juried exhibit. Cooley's painting, titled "Princesse Guerriere," was produced in 2020 at his Oi…
State Sen. Scott Hutchinson has joined a bipartisan effort to reform Pennsylvania's legislative and congressional redistricting process by improving public transparency and encouraging information sharing.
The Oil City Police Department is seeking assistance from Oil City residents and businesses to compile a list of locations where home camera systems or other video recording systems are located in the city.