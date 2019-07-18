SMP Pharmacy and Home Medical has successfully completed a process to earn Medicare accreditation from the Board of Certification/Accreditation.
SMP Pharmacy has several locations in Pennsylvania, including one in Brookville.
Facility accreditation is awarded when a facility has successfully demonstrated its compliance with standards set by the Centers for Medicare/Medicaid Services and the Board of Certification (BOC). Facility accreditation shows a supplier's focus on providing quality patient care.
"With the help of the BOC, we are able to provide the patient with the highest level of customer care. They help us maintain best practices in our industry, which in turn provide a professional and safe environment for our customers and employees," said Jim Miller, warehouse manager at SMP.
"The goal of facility accreditation is to demonstrate a facility's ability to provide patients with quality care," said Claudia Zacharias, president and chief executive officer of BOC in Owings Mills, Maryland. "With the American population spanning five generations, we are seeing an increased need for the types of products and services SMP offers," Zacharias added.