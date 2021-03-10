HARRISBURG - The Department of Human Services announced Pennsylvanians can now apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by calling 866-550-4355.

"This new service is designed to provide all applicants, but especially those without access to a computer or Internet service, with a quick and easy way to submit applications for SNAP," DHS Secretary Teresa Miller said in a news release.

Community News

C-L schools to fully reopen

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News

CLARION TOWNSHIP - A long, contentious battle regarding school reopening in the Clarion-Limestone School District will soon end.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Ten TOPS and five KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Educational, job fair set

  • From staff reports

The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry will hold a job and educational fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, at the Clarion Mall.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

4-H Country Cookers - The Forest County 4-H Country Cookers will begin club activities Wednesday, March 17, at St. Anthony Church in Tionesta.

Vaccinations

  • From staff reports

According to the state, there have been 3,699,180 doses of vaccines allocated and 2,666,598 inoculations (full and partial) administered through Wednesday, including 8,781 in Venango County, 10,553 in Clarion County and 1,944 in Forest County.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Karen Steele, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Rita Courson and Laura Flick, third.