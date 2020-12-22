Snow holiday greeting

- From staff reports
-
PROMOTION - Oil City resident Ashlee Goodman, who is the newest addition to Raymond James Financial Services, has successfully completed her Series 7, 66 and insurance exams and will be moved into the role of financial adviser. Goodman earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting from t…
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
Students from Franklin Junior-Senior High School will present a virtual concert through Facebook at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
- From staff reports
-
The newspaper will publish its 81st annual Business Review and Forecast in February and is looking for area business owners to provide information for the special section.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Venango County's additional cases of COVID-19 reported Monday have pushed the county's total cases above 2,000, and that the tri-county area reported 117 new cases.
- From staff reports
-
Graduation
- From staff reports
-
Because of the upcoming holidays, Franklin garbage pickup that would be scheduled Friday, Dec 25, will be delayed one day, and pickup that would be scheduled Friday, Jan. 1, also will be delayed one day.
- From staff reports
-
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Helen Siefer of Oil City. The article was submitted by Msgr. Richard Siefer.
- From staff reports
-
Heckathorn United Methodist Church has changed all its Christmas week services to online.
- From staff reports
-
The Catholic Diocese of Erie has created a listing of the public and livestreamed Christmas Eve and Christmas Masses being celebrated at parishes throughout the diocese.
- From staff reports
-
The Venango County Democratic Committee has expanded its reach to provide free Christmas dinners to area residents as a result of a swell of volunteer offers.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - More than 100 people came out in freezing temperatures and foot-deep snow to Clarion Cemetery on Saturday to place wreaths on the graves of the area's veterans.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 79 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported one new virus-related death.
- From staff reports
-
Lutheran churches make changes
- By KAREN PARSH
-
The children had arrived by the dozens for our annual Sunday school Christmas party. Santa was on his way with a bag stuffed full of goodies. Trouble was, Santa was late - very late. And the children, giddy with excitement and an overdose of cookies, were struggling with patience.
- From staff reports
-
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
UPMC Northwest is a little brighter this holiday season because of the generosity of a local couple.
- From staff reports
-
Several churches in the region have plans to hold special services to mark the Christmas holiday. Here is a listing:
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state's unemployment rate was down 0.8 percentage points over the month, to 6.6% in November, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and Venango County reported one new virus-related death.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - Despite a year dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation says it has had some success.
- From staff reports
-
The following deeds have been filed at the Clarion County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 83 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported two new virus-related deaths.
- From staff reports
-
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Meryle Aylesworth of Franklin. The article was submitted by her family.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
TIONESTA - The Forest County commissioners, during their board meeting on Wednesday, said several poles will soon be installed for a project to provide broadband access to several areas of the county.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin state police have released more details of a UTV crash in Canal Township that fatally injured one man and seriously injured another man on Tuesday afternoon.
How Gov. Tom Wolf's directives aimed at restaurants and taverns can be enforced is questionable.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City TOPS - Carol Birchard was the best loser in TOPS and Kim Felmlee was the KOPS best in status at the Dec. 9 meeting of Oil City TOPS, Chapter 0977.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 84 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 25.
- From staff reports
-
MEMORIALS - Books have been purchased for the Cooperstown Public Library in memory of Stephen Osgood.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
In Venango County, $1 million in HOME grants and Community Development Block Grant grant money has been devoted to home rehab and contracted out.
- From staff reports
-
TITUSVILLE - Titusville Area Hospital announced it has received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and plans to provide it to their employees, as well as selected health care and emergency service organizations.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - The Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday opened bids for construction of three communications towers at East Brady, Shippenville and Cottage Hill (New Bethlehem).
- From staff reports
-
In what has been a less than cheerful year, a trio of Oil City organizations want to bring some of that merriment back at year's end with a decorating contest.
- From staff reports
-
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Margaret Ritts of Lamartine. The article was submitted by Karen Wedekind.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
NEW BETHLEHEM - The impasse in the contract talks in the Redbank Valley School District continues to be stalemated.
