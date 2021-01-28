Snowmen line up

- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The Visiting Nurses Association of Venango County, a home health agency founded in 1917, has a new senior manager of clinical operations.
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Union High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
Franklin junior and senior high school students will return to 100% virtual learning through Friday after a cafeteria employee tested positive for COVID-19.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The House Labor and Industry Committee unanimously approved legislation drafted by Rep. R. Lee James that would increase the time allowed for unemployment compensation (UC) appeals from 15 days to 21 days for both claimants and employers.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from both Clarion and Forest counties.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association (PSCOA) is calling on the Wolf administration to prioritize the COVID-19 vaccination of corrections officers in state prisons over smokers.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG -A new state law waives the requirement for residents who are current and former military members, and who operated a commercial vehicle as part of their duties to take a commercial driver's license knowledge test when applying for a CDL.
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Keystone Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
Graduates
- From staff reports
-
The following students at North Clarion High School have been named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
Several counties in northwest Pennsylvania will see a coordinated effort to expand high-speed internet access thanks to a $600,000 Keystone Communities grant.
- From staff reports
-
The Senior Volunteer Program of Venango County, in conjunction with the AARP Tax-Aide Program, will offer free tax preparation services.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion County buildings will be partially re-open Monday, Feb. 8.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
The new Modern Living Solutions plant in Knox should be running this summer barring any unforeseen problems.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
The lavish Latonia Theater, named after Laytonia which was a neighborhood on the city's South Side before the City of Oil City was incorporated in 1871, was built in 1929 at a cost of half a million dollars. It was under the ownership and operation of the Hollywood-based Warner Brothers.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - Three area school districts were among 59 statewide that received grants for the purchase of food service equipment.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Labor & Industry said it's working to resolve issues claimants have encountered in trying to resume receiving Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
Scholarship
- From staff reports
-
The Venango County 4-H recently recognized its 2020 award recipients.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - Older and disabled Pennsylvanians can now apply for rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2020, the Wolf administration announced.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
A local organization's novel way to call attention to everyday heroes is cranking up as area residents offer their take on who should receive the accolade.
- From staff reports
-
St. Patrick Church in Franklin was not built on the site of the city's opera house as was indicated in an Out of the Archives item published Monday.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - State Rep. Donna Oberlander was among eight lawmakers elected to open leadership positions by the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
-
Franklin School District Superintendent Mark Loucks told school board members Monday "morale is up" in the district.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - State House Health Committee majority chair Kathy Rapp, R-65th District, announced prior to Monday's reorganization meeting that she is again pursuing an agenda focusing on all human life.
- From staff reports
-
MIDDLETOWN - A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Titusville sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday drawing.
- From staff reports
-
The following students in Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District were named to honors lists for the second quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
Jim and Susie Miller of Oil City have announced the engagement of their daughter, Erin Marie Miller of Peoria, Arizona, to Conor Loudon Taylor, also of Peoria.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
BIRTHDAY - Rhonda Bush of Reno will mark her 60th birthday Friday. Her friends and family are hosting a card shower in lieu of a birthday party due to the coronavirus. Cards may be sent to her at Box 177, Reno, 16343.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil City Fire Department is looking at boats in the $55,000 to $73,000 range to replace a badly damaged rescue boat.
- From staff reports
-
WASHINGTON - U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., issued the following statement on his decision to support the nomination of Janet Yellen to be Treasury Secretary:
- From staff reports
-
Gerwick will seek Mercer County district judge post
- From staff reports
-
Three local volunteer fire departments - Seneca, Pinegrove Township and Rockland - received a donation of canned emergency drinking water from the National Volunteer Fire Council and Anheuser-Busch .
- From staff reports
-
Franklin Area School District is set to return to full-time, face-to-face learning for all students Monday.
Most Viewed Articles
-
OC artist wins at Farm Show with Levine butter sculpture
-
State's vaccine eligibility expands to 65 and older
-
Winter road conditions affect local schools
-
Titusville chamber names director
-
Out of the Archives: St. Patrick Church is Franklin landmark
-
Man accused of having marijuana grow operation, explosives at home
-
US reaffirms Taiwan support after China sends warplanes
-
Man accused of fleeing from police in vehicle
-
'Good path forward'
-
Clarion Hospital has site to give shots
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
I would like to thank the doctors, staff and nurses at UP…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
Computer Repair and Sales. Housecalls. Networking. Virus …
Used Appliances Estate top load washer $185. Whirlpool ga…
Ron’s Cable Shop, over 200 trapping products S. Park Ave.…
2021 Venango County Dog License now available @ AGWAY, OC…
Shihpoos. Yorkies. Shihtzu, Morkie. (330)259-1286 or visi…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Busy night on the hardwood
-
Oilers splash past Knights for sweep
-
Sweeps in swimming pool
-
Burda reaches milestone
-
Scoreboard for 1-25-21
-
Bulldogs take bite out of Knights on mat
-
Berries bounce Bobcats; Cards prevail
-
Scoreboard for 1-27-21
-
Oil City narrowly falls to Meadville on road
-
Hurrelbrink, Lauer lead Panthers past Berries
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Man accused of having marijuana grow operation, explosives at home
-
Man accused of fleeing from police in vehicle
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Police release details about man carrying limp woman
-
Woman facing drug charges
-
Man charged for trying to lure boy into vehicle
-
Man flown to hospital after fire
-
OC man injured in crash
-
Retail theft arrest
-
1 hurt in Sugarcreek crash
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
US reaffirms Taiwan support after China sends warplanes
-
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
-
Vatican clears retired US bishop of multiple abuse claims
-
Pediatrician killed in hostage situation at Austin clinic
-
Protestors supporting Indian farmers demonstrate in NYC
-
Russia arrests protesters demanding Alexei Navalny's release
-
Native Americans question use of folk song at inaugural
-
Grizzly, 34, confirmed as Yellowstone region's known oldest
-
More heads roll at US-funded international broadcasters
-
Tom Brokaw says he's retiring from NBC News after 55 years