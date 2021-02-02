Snowy day fun in Clarion

- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
WARREN - Allegheny National Forest all-terrain vehicle and off-highway motorcycle (ATV/OHM) permits are now available. Permits are valid through the end of the calendar year.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion County officials and Clarion Hospital have expanded their collaboration on local vaccine distribution by adding a phone number (814-297-7820) designed only to assist eligible community members in getting scheduled for the vaccine when available, according to a press release from the …
- From staff reports
-
The Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to saving jobs and supporting small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 and civil unrest crises, announced Monday that through a partnership with the Clarion County Economic Development Corp. it has received a $60,000 donation from the Clar…
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Monday announced 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil City Main Street Program and Pennsylvania Downtown Center have joined forces to encourage people to support small businesses with the launch of February's "No Place Like Local" campaign.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
MARIENVILLE - Since Marienville and snowmobiles have been synonymous for more than 50 years, it was no surprise when dozens of enthusiasts turned up at Ray's Hot Spot on Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Labor & Industry said there have been multiple attempts by fraudsters to obtain individuals' personal and confidential information through fake Facebook pages.
- From staff reports
-
Venango Democrats to meet
- From staff reports
-
To ensure transparency of economic aid programs, the U.S. Small Business Administration released data summarizing Paycheck Protection Program loan approvals made through Jan. 24.
- From staff reports
-
The Franklin Fine Arts Council will sponsor its annual Franklin On Ice on Saturday, Feb. 6.
NEW YORK (AP) - Declaring "God is on your side," a Roman Catholic cardinal, an archbishop and six other U.S. bishops issued a statement earlier this week expressing support for LGBT youths and denouncing the bullying often directed at them.
- By STEVE HENRY
-
January is almost over but hopefully people realized that it was the Sanctity of Life Month.
- From staff reports
-
Pennsylvania American Water is urging homeowners to get "Winter Wise" this season by winterizing their homes. Freezing temperatures can damage plumbing inside and outside of the home and result in a loss of pressure or service.
- From staff reports
-
SALEM TOWNSHIP - The Foxburg Ice Fishing Tournament originally scheduled for Saturday at Kahle Lake in Salem Township has been moved to Feb. 13.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - Clarion High School remained in a modified lockdown Friday after it was discovered several students' Google accounts had been hacked.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin church offers grief programs
- From staff reports
-
ERIE -National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its quarterly adjustment charges, which decreases the monthly bill of a typical residential customer with annual usage of 100,300 cubic feet of gas by $1.17, from $70.35 to $69.18.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG The state Department of Health on Friday announced 93 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
- From staff reports
-
CLARION -U.S. News & World Report considers Clarion University among the nation's best in five online rankings:
- From staff reports
-
Dean's list
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 6,036 new statewide cases of COVID-19, including 31 reported from the tri-county area.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - State Rep. Kathy Rapp, R-65th District, joined with legislative colleagues in advancing a proposed constitutional amendment that would empower citizens via voter referendum to decide whether to limit the governor's authority to declare extended disaster emergencies.
- From staff reports
-
TITUSVILLE - The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville is moving forward with its plan to renovate the Broadhurst Science Center.
- From staff reports
-
Free income tax preparation is being offered in Clarion and Jefferson counties by Community Action's IRS-certified tax preparers by appointment only.
- From staff reports
-
CLARION - Clarion University has developed a COVID-19 student task force to help fight the spread of the virus among the school's 650 students who have returned to campus.
- From staff reports
-
CLARION - The Clarion Free Library will reopen for walk-in patrons beginning Monday. Visitors will be limited to the front area of the library, computer lab, online catalog and circulation desk.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
Cranberry Township supervisors voted Thursday to use township funds to demolish a house at the bottom of the Seneca Hill.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The Visiting Nurses Association of Venango County, a home health agency founded in 1917, has a new senior manager of clinical operations.
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Union High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
Franklin junior and senior high school students will return to 100% virtual learning through Friday after a cafeteria employee tested positive for COVID-19.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The House Labor and Industry Committee unanimously approved legislation drafted by Rep. R. Lee James that would increase the time allowed for unemployment compensation (UC) appeals from 15 days to 21 days for both claimants and employers.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from both Clarion and Forest counties.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association (PSCOA) is calling on the Wolf administration to prioritize the COVID-19 vaccination of corrections officers in state prisons over smokers.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG -A new state law waives the requirement for residents who are current and former military members, and who operated a commercial vehicle as part of their duties to take a commercial driver's license knowledge test when applying for a CDL.
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Keystone Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
Graduates
- From staff reports
-
The following students at North Clarion High School have been named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
Several counties in northwest Pennsylvania will see a coordinated effort to expand high-speed internet access thanks to a $600,000 Keystone Communities grant.
Most Viewed Articles
-
3 found dead in Oil City home after fire
-
Schools delay due to winter weather conditions
-
3 FOUND DEAD AFTER FIRE
-
Former student sues OC district for role in abuse case
-
Rousing sendoff for last 2 of Sugarcreek 'original crew'
-
Man struck by vehicle in Oil City
-
Schools delay, close due to winter weather conditions
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Out of the Archives: Latonia Theater opened in 1929
-
Woman accused of DUI with children in vehicle
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Cranberry Area School District in Seneca, (Venango County…
The Venango Technology Center is accepting proposals for …
Whirlpool large capacity gas dryer, heavy duty. $65. 814-…
I would like to thank the doctors, staff and nurses at UP…
Found Tri colored med size dog in Knox on January 31st. P…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
LEGAL NOTICE Send Claims pertaining to Lester E. Adams, J…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Oilers, Berries get first wins; Knights win thriller
-
Guth's late trey lifts Knights past Trojans
-
Scoreboard for 1-29-21
-
Scoreboard for 1-27-21
-
Berries deck Knights
-
Scoreboard for 1-28-21
-
Oilers swim past Knights
-
Huskies rally past Oilers
-
OC girls earn tie, boys roll; Knights sweep Sharon
-
Oilers splash past Knights for sweep
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Man struck by vehicle in Oil City
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Woman accused of DUI with children in vehicle
-
Man charged for failing to do work at residence
-
Man accused of having marijuana grow operation, explosives at home
-
Inmate charged in jail assault
-
Riverside Drive crash
-
Man accused of fleeing from police in vehicle
-
Wednesday crashes
-
Tuesday crashes
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
US reaffirms Taiwan support after China sends warplanes
-
Pediatrician killed in hostage situation at Austin clinic
-
Major storm hits Northeast, more than foot of snow forecast
-
China finance official executed in bribery case
-
As Wisconsin's Johnson weighs future, Trump ties take a toll
-
Trump loyalists in South Dakota turn on home state senator
-
Crews battle flames, cold, wind in huge recycling plant fire
-
GOP tested anew by Georgia congresswoman's Facebook activity
-
Oregon 1st state to decriminalize possession of hard drugs
-
Vaccine skepticism lurks in town famous for syphilis study