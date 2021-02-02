Snowy day fun in Clarion

Lilly Greer, 10, of Clarion, took advantage of the fresh snow Monday to practice on her snowboard. A group of youths and teens from Clarion found a slope on the Clarion University campus to be perfect for sledding and boarding. (By Randy Bartley)
Community News

ATV/OHM permits available

  • From staff reports

WARREN - Allegheny National Forest all-terrain vehicle and off-highway motorcycle (ATV/OHM) permits are now available. Permits are valid through the end of the calendar year.

Community News

Clarion County officials, hospital expand vaccine effort

  • From staff reports

Clarion County officials and Clarion Hospital have expanded their collaboration on local vaccine distribution by adding a phone number (814-297-7820) designed only to assist eligible community members in getting scheduled for the vaccine when available, according to a press release from the …

Community News

Clarion panel's donation will help 20 businesses

  • From staff reports

The Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to saving jobs and supporting small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 and civil unrest crises, announced Monday that through a partnership with the Clarion County Economic Development Corp. it has received a $60,000 donation from the Clar…

Community News

Pa. American Water offers winterizing tips

  • From staff reports

Pennsylvania American Water is urging homeowners to get "Winter Wise" this season by winterizing their homes. Freezing temperatures can damage plumbing inside and outside of the home and result in a loss of pressure or service.

Community News

National Fuel adjusts gas supply charges

  • From staff reports

ERIE -National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its quarterly adjustment charges, which decreases the monthly bill of a typical residential customer with annual usage of 100,300 cubic feet of gas by $1.17, from $70.35 to $69.18.

Community News

Rapp votes to stop 'abuse of emergency powers'

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - State Rep. Kathy Rapp, R-65th District, joined with legislative colleagues in advancing a proposed constitutional amendment that would empower citizens via voter referendum to decide whether to limit the governor's authority to declare extended disaster emergencies.

Community News

Panel approves James' jobless compensation bill

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The House Labor and Industry Committee unanimously approved legislation drafted by Rep. R. Lee James that would increase the time allowed for unemployment compensation (UC) appeals from 15 days to 21 days for both claimants and employers.

Community News

Clarion, Venango see more cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from both Clarion and Forest counties.

Community News

New law updates CDL requirements for veterans

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG -A new state law waives the requirement for residents who are current and former military members, and who operated a commercial vehicle as part of their duties to take a commercial driver's license knowledge test when applying for a CDL.