Incumbent Robert J. Snyder of Marienville has announced he is seeking his fifth term as a Forest County commissioner.
Snyder will vie for a Democratic nomination for the post in the May 16 primary election.
Jan. 29, 2001
The following students at North Clarion High School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Venango Region Catholic School in Oil City will transform an underutilized school lab into a STEAM activity area thanks to funding from the Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania.
Cranberry Township supervisors filled a vacancy Thursday on the township zoning hearing board by unanimously appointing Tonya Moorhead to the position.
Titusville Summer Theater will hold auditions for its summer 2023 production of “The Sound of Music” at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, and 1 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Rocsato Conservatory of Music at Hillhurst, 701 Perry St., Titusville.
Rocky Grove Class of 1956
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Jan. 27, 2001
James named chairman of government committee
Blood drive
Drake Well Museum and Park and Friends of Drake Well will host the Pithole cabin fever party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Historic Pithole City.
The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will open its 2023 season with a Valentine’s cabaret with music and dancing in Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
The new season for the Venango Chorus is starting, and rehearsals will begin Monday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Good Hope Lutheran Church at the top of Moran Street in Oil City.
The Venango County Historical Society will present a program on early oil history in Venango County at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Oil City Library.
Jamie Stack and Devon Klingler of Oil City exchanged wedding vows at 4 p.m. on July 2, 2022, at an evening garden wedding at the bride’s family home in Oil City.
Jan. 26, 2001
Madeline Jean Keenan and Bailey Edward Thompson, both 2017 Cranberry High School graduates, have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
The Barrow-Civic Theatre and the Franklin Rotary Club will present the sixth annual Celebration of Talent competition at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in conjunction with Franklin On Ice weekend festivities.
Drake Well Museum and Park will hold a Winter Academy via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, and the interactive program by Jeffrey Hall will focus on “Birds of Venango County.”
Incumbent Clarion County commissioner Ted Tharan has announced he will seek a third term on the board of commissioners.
“You will never change your life until you change something you do daily.”
Graduates
Oil City TOPS
The latest Oil Region Guide tourism publication produced by the Oil Region Alliance is now available.
Valley Grove School Board members awarded contracts Monday for upcoming construction projects at Rocky Grove High School.
The Franklin Area Junior/Senior High School Hall of Fame is looking for nominations for its class of 2023.
The Keystone Coats for Kids program is again seeking donations for distributions later this year.
Jan. 25, 2001
Tea Party Patriots to meet Saturday
The Friends of the Oil City Library will hold a Groundhog Day fundraiser on Friday, Feb. 3.
The following students at Keystone High School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Jan. 24, 2001
CLARION — A ServSafe food safety manager course conducted by Penn State Extension will be held next month at Trinity Point Church of God at 180 W. Trinity Drive in Clarion.
A Franklin businessman and community volunteer has announced his candidacy for Venango County commissioner.
The Oil City Library will host its 2023 puzzle challenge from noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.
Friday, Jan. 27