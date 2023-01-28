Politics: Robert Snyder

Robert J. Snyder

Incumbent Robert J. Snyder of Marienville has announced he is seeking his fifth term as a Forest County commissioner.

Snyder will vie for a Democratic nomination for the post in the May 16 primary election.

WEDDING: Stack/Klingler
Community News

WEDDING: Stack/Klingler

Jamie Stack and Devon Klingler of Oil City exchanged wedding vows at 4 p.m. on July 2, 2022, at an evening garden wedding at the bride’s family home in Oil City.

Community News

Keystone Honor Roll

The following students at Keystone High School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the second quarter grading period: