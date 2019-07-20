Venango Fatherhood Initiative's 17th annual Soapbox Derby was held July 13 along Central Avenue in Oil City.
Twelve children participated in the event, according to program director Anthony Rosario-Adams.
Winners in the three age groups were:
Age 7-9 - Breylin Hagerty, first; Samantha Bartlett, second; and Sage Haupt, third.
Age 10-11 - Adrian Baker, first; Madyson Kissell, second; and Layla Wilson, third.
Age 12-14 - Aaron English, first; and Nikohli McLane, second.
Sportsmanship awards went to Cole Laskey and Adriane Larson for their "outstanding, positive attitude throughout the event," said Rosario-Adams.
Samantha Bartlett also won the award for the most creative car.
The soapbox derby - one of two held in the county each year - is an opportunity for fathers and father figures to be more involved in their children's lives, Rosario-Adams said. "A father's involvement helps to enhance their relationship, build the child's self-esteem, and has a huge positive impact on a child's life," he said.
Venango Fatherhood Initiative is a program of Family Service & Children's Aid Society of Venango County.
The second soapbox derby event will be held Saturday, July 27, along Rocky Grove Avenue in Franklin.
More information is available by calling 676-9940, Ext. 1212.
rchNs