The Clarion Area Agency on Aging has a limited number of farmers market vouchers available.
The vouchers will be distributed to Clarion County senior citizens who are 60 and older, meet the eligibility requirements and haven't previously received vouchers.
Vouchers will be available from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and from 1 to 3 p.m. every Thursday, starting July 23 and continuing through the end of September, at the aging office at 16 Venture Lane, Clarion.
Senior citizens who are unable to pick up their own vouchers must fill out a preprinted proxy form to send with their proxy. There are no exceptions.
These forms are available at the Area Agency on Aging.
For more information or questions, people may call (814) 226-4640.