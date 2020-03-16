HARRISBURG - Governor Tom Wolf on Sunday ordered all restaurants and bars to close their dine-in facilities beginning today, in Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties for 14 days to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Businesses that offer carry-out, delivery, and drive-through food and beverage service may continue to do so, but eating and drinking inside restaurants and bars is temporarily prohibited.
The Wolf administration will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the commonwealth, and at the end of 14 days will reevaluate and decide whether continued mitigation is needed.