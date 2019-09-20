Speaker proves autism doesn't mean limitations

Kerry Magro, an inspirational speaker who overcame the challenges of autism, speaks at Clarion Area High School on Wednesday night. He urged people in the disability community to become advocates. (By Randy Bartley)
CLARION - Kerry Magro was diagnosed with pervasive developmental disorder at age 4. Growing up, he had to deal with many difficulties, including sensory integration, motor problems, overall social interaction and communication delays.
Today, he is an award-winning disability advocate, a best-selling author of two books, a movie consultant and founder of a nonprofit that has awarded more than 50 scholarships to students with autism.