Special Olympics registration set in Franklin

A registration clinic for anyone who wants to become a Special Olympics athlete, volunteer, coach or unified partner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Franklin Elks Club on Buffalo Street.
Staff from Special Olympics will be on hand to offer information, answer questions and provide registration forms.
MARIENVILLE — SCI Forest Superintendent Randy Irwin said a full-scale exercise has been scheduled for today that will simulate a major emergency at the prison, which will be locked down and operating under emergency procedures.
Songwriter, singer and multi-instrumentalist David Mayfield will return to the Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts’ Lincoln Hall in Foxburg with his award-winning band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization and the Al-Anon Family Group Pennsylvania District 28 have provided the following information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
Security cameras have been installed at the Franklin wastewater treatment plant on Elk Street, and more are being planned for installation at the 9th Street water treatment plant, the Franklin General Authority heard at the panel’s meeting this week.