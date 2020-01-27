MARIENVILLE - There may not have been any snow in Marienville for Winterfest Saturday but there were snowmobiles, very special snowmobiles.

Snowmobile collectors from around the region held a vintage snowmobile show at the Marienville Area Civic Association building. Among the classic sleds were Rupp, Evinrude, John Deere, Chaparral, and a Scorpion.

