Jerry Decker and his Golden Retriever Zelda look over a pair of rare Raider snowmobiles he brought to the Marienville snowmobile show Saturday. The 1972 Raiders are different than most sleds because the driver sits inside the sled. Decker customized the near sled with a famous Flying Tiger shark's teeth. On the front is a pair of mock machine gun barrels fashioned on a digital printer. Nestled inside is an old Army steel pot helmet and an expended LAW rocket launcher. (By Randy Bartley)
The Ayars brothers, left to right, Keith, (as Flash), Tristan (Spider) and Judson (Native American) all had their faces painted at the Marienville Winterfest Saturday. Due to the weather, most of the events were held in the Marienville Area Civic Association building. (By Randy Bartley)
MARIENVILLE - There may not have been any snow in Marienville for Winterfest Saturday but there were snowmobiles, very special snowmobiles.
Snowmobile collectors from around the region held a vintage snowmobile show at the Marienville Area Civic Association building. Among the classic sleds were Rupp, Evinrude, John Deere, Chaparral, and a Scorpion.