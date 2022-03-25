The family of Peter Spencer, the Jamaican immigrant who was shot to death at a camp in Rockland Township in December, will hold a press conference Monday.
Pittsburgh attorney Paul Jubas and the Spencer family’s medical examiner, Dr. Cyril Wecht, will hold the news conference on behalf of the family at 3 p.m. Monday. They will respond to Venango County District Attorney Shawn White’s determination that Spencer’s death was the result of a shooting in self-defense, Jubas said in a news release.
Emclaire Financial Corp. and Farmers National Banc Corp., the holding companies for Farmers National Bank of Emlenton and Farmers National Bank of Canfield, announced Thursday that the companies have entered into an agreement and plan to merge.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Sunni Clickett and Pat Stewart, first; Mary Emanuele and Maryanne Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.
A statement that came with the state’s recent announcement that a consortium of companies will “administer the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (P3) initiative to repair or replace up to nine bridges across the state” makes it appear the projects are inevitable.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Barb Bickel and Jackie Stone, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman, third.